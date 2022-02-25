Advertisement

Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River

Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A search for a woman who may have fallen into the Neuse River this afternoon has been suspended.

Authorities were called to the Nations Inn on East New Bern Road, which is U.S. 70. around 1:40 p.m.

The Kinston Fire Department and several volunteer fire departments from Lenoir County had boats in the water behind the motel. That included sonar from the North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department.

Kinston Fire Chief Damien Locklear said a man saw a woman along the riverbank reach into the water to grab what he thought was a bag. The chief said the man never saw the woman re-emerge from the river and went into a nearby Family Dollar to call for help.

The only description of the woman was that she was white with short hair. The search was discontinued due to a lack of evidence for a missing person.

If anyone has more information on this woman they should call 252-559-6118.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate
Greenville crash on the corner of Arlington and Hooker
Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’

Latest News

City of New Bern celebrates Mardi Gras on Saturday
Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee
South Creek Elementary School BHM event
Elementary school holds special Black History Month event