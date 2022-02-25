Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A search for a woman who may have fallen into the Neuse River this afternoon has been suspended.

Authorities were called to the Nations Inn on East New Bern Road, which is U.S. 70. around 1:40 p.m.

The Kinston Fire Department and several volunteer fire departments from Lenoir County had boats in the water behind the motel. That included sonar from the North Lenoir Volunteer Fire Department.

Kinston Fire Chief Damien Locklear said a man saw a woman along the riverbank reach into the water to grab what he thought was a bag. The chief said the man never saw the woman re-emerge from the river and went into a nearby Family Dollar to call for help.

The only description of the woman was that she was white with short hair. The search was discontinued due to a lack of evidence for a missing person.

If anyone has more information on this woman they should call 252-559-6118.

