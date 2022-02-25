Advertisement

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler air returns for the weekend

Tracking rain for Sunday
WITN First Alert Forecast for Friday February 25, 2022
By Star Derry
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern broke the daily high temperature record on Friday! The previous record was 84° set in 2018 but was broken with an impressive 85° reading. Kinston tied the daily record in the 80s as well but some of our northern towns were stuck in the 60s for Friday.

The warm surge was short-lived as we return to the 50s for the weekend. Clouds will dominate for our Saturday and then rain returns for Sunday. Light rain will slide into our northern counties by 4am with the rain spreading south throughout the morning. Light, scattered showers will continue through the afternoon. Once we get through that .25-.50 inch rainy Sunday, the sunshine will takeover for an entire week! Enjoy!

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 55. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Light rain likely, with clearing after 5pm. High of just 53. Rain chance: 60%.

Monday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 53. Wind: NE 15 G 25.

Tuesday

Sunny with a high of 60. Wind: NE 5 - S 5.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 65. Wind: NW 10.

