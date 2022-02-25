Advertisement

It’s a bear battalion! Hank the Tank turns out to be 3 bears

A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe, California.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Hank the Tank is actually a three-bear battalion.

DNA evidence now shows that the 500-pound black bear the public had nicknamed “Hank the Tank” is, in fact, at least three not-so-little bears who have damaged more than 30 properties around Lake Tahoe in recent months.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife on Thursday said it will soon begin trapping bears in the South Lake Tahoe area to tag the animals and collect evidence for genetic analysis. The bears will be released in a “suitable habitat” and the agency said no trapped animals will be euthanized as part of the project.

The bears are responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the region straddling Northern California and Nevada, including a break-in at a residence in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood last week.

One of the Hanks smashed a window Friday and squeezed into the house on Catalina Drive while the residents were at home, CBS Sacramento reported. Police responded and banged on the outside of the house until Hank exited out the back door and disappeared into the woods.

Also known as Jake or Yogi or simply Big Guy, the then-solo bear was what one wildlife official described as a “severely food habituated bear” that has “lost all fear of people” and thinks of them as a food source.

“What’s problematic about this bear is how large it is,” Peter Tira, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told SF Gate on Sunday. “It’s learned to use that size and strength to break into a number of occupied residences, bursting through the garage door or front door.”

Once the trapping efforts begin, the three Hanks — at least — may well form a brigade.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount Police investigate shooting death
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

Latest News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Russians advance on Ukraine’s ports, meet resistance in city
Witness T.P. Brown Jr. used his car to pin a fleeing carjacking suspect up against a fence....
Police: Witnesses catch man who stole car with 3-year-old inside
Ten years ago when Trayvon Martin was fatally shot, Florida was one of the few states with...
‘Stand your ground’ laws proliferate after Trayvon Martin case
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, many people are gathering for protests and...
'Stand with Ukraine': Ukrainians, supporters gather at Colo. rally