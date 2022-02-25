‘I didn’t harbor him’: Former NC police chief arrested at aunt’s home in Loris after faking death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors at Watson’s Place Apartments had plenty to discuss Thursday after police swarmed the complex in the middle of the night, looking for former Chadbourn Police Chief Anthony Spivey.

Perhaps no one was more shocked than Spivey’s own aunt, who never thought letting her nephew stay with her for a night or two would lead to police knocking on her door and asking to search the apartment.

“I don’t cause no trouble with nobody,” said Brenda Rowele.

Most nights, Rowele enjoys a honey bun before bed while she watches some wrestling.

Her apartment is the last place anyone would expect any kind of commotion, but that was before her nephew asked if he could stay for a couple of days.

“He said, I just want to stay a few days,” said Rowele. “I said, baby, you can stay a night or two.”

Meanwhile, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was more than 20 miles up the road in North Carolina, with a dive team searching the Lumber River for Rowele’s nephew.

Deputies found Spivey’s boat, with handwritten letters and a rifle with a discharged round still in it. The sheriff’s office eventually determined the river scene was staged.

Rowele’s neighbor, Bennie Bellamy, says he talked with Spivey while he was staying at her place, adding he couldn’t tell anything strange was going on.

“I didn’t look at him that much,” said Bellamy. “He was over there and I was over here. We talked, but you just never know.”

Spivey’s first arrest was in April last year after he was accused of stealing narcotics and guns from the Chadbourn police evidence room.

He was later charged with embezzling $8,000 that investigators say was meant for a family who lost a son to leukemia. He bailed out of jail and was arrested again in January when he was suspected of stealing catalytic converters.

“My thing is, if you haven’t done anything, there’s no need to run and hide,” said Bellamy.

Rowele is still a little rattled by the whole thing, but she hasn’t given up on her nephew.

“I will always love him,” said Rowele. “I’ve known him ever since he come in the world. I know he don’t do drugs and he don’t steal. I do know that for a fact.”

