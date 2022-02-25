Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police and fire/rescue are on the scene of a car crash that happened Thursday evening.

The crash took place on the corner of Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road.

It appears that it was a two-vehicle crash and that a street sign was knocked over. Greenville Fire/Rescue said at least one person was transported to the hospital, but was not able to confirm how many.

WITN is on the scene and will have more updates as they become available.

