Farmville Central, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state tournament 3rd round

“All we can ask for is the opportunity.”
South Central and Farmville Central girls basketball teams earn victories.
South Central and Farmville Central girls basketball teams earn victories.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT 2ND ROUND

4A

D.H. Conley 69, Richmond 60

3A

Cape Fear 58, First Flight 41

Rocky Mount 52, Eastern Alamance 48

South Central 62, E.E. Smith 51

West Carteret 58, West Brunswick 36

2A

Farmville Central 86, Southwest Onslow 53

Wilson Beddingfield 58, J.F. Webb 42

East Bladen 67, East Carteret 58

St. Paul’s 66, North Pitt 58

North Lenoir 74, Northeastern 60

Hertford County 54, Fairmont 44

1A

Chatham Central 44, Ocracoke 34

Bertie 77, Woods Charter 31

North Duplin 59, East Columbus 23

Perquimans 58, Vance Charter 38

Wilson Prep 68, Northampton County 49

Northside-Pinetown defeated Tarboro

