Farmville Central, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state tournament 3rd round
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT 2ND ROUND
4A
D.H. Conley 69, Richmond 60
3A
Cape Fear 58, First Flight 41
Rocky Mount 52, Eastern Alamance 48
South Central 62, E.E. Smith 51
West Carteret 58, West Brunswick 36
2A
Farmville Central 86, Southwest Onslow 53
Wilson Beddingfield 58, J.F. Webb 42
East Bladen 67, East Carteret 58
St. Paul’s 66, North Pitt 58
North Lenoir 74, Northeastern 60
Hertford County 54, Fairmont 44
1A
Chatham Central 44, Ocracoke 34
Bertie 77, Woods Charter 31
North Duplin 59, East Columbus 23
Perquimans 58, Vance Charter 38
Wilson Prep 68, Northampton County 49
Northside-Pinetown defeated Tarboro
