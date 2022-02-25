Experts explain economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before Russia attacked Ukraine Thursday, experts say inflation in the U.S. was already concerning, with the Consumer Price Index up by 7.5% over the last year in January, a rate that’s at a 40-year high.

Now, as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, NC State’s Michael Walden explained how there are concerns about the impacts on economic growth and inflation.

“Well, it exacerbates it in the sense that clearly we’re gonna have some rise in energy prices, we don’t know how much,” Walden said.

From a world economy perspective, Walden said we’d want the war to be over fast so that the impact on energy prices would be short-lived.

“The worst-case scenario would be that, either this goes on and on in Ukraine… or, the Russians actually start to move on, perhaps in the Baltic countries, which are now NATO allies and we get a real conflict, [the] potential for a conflict between U.S. and Russia, which we’ve not had since the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Walden said the conflict could also spill over to other areas so long as the Ukraine crisis continues, particularly the supply chain, which is already stressed globally and domestically, according to Robert Handfield, an NC State professor.

“It’s been a combination of labor shortages, material disruptions, manufacturing disruptions associated with COVID, as well as just a shortage of truck drivers, logistics workers,” Handfield said.

Handfield said there are several concerns going forward.

“One is, a lot of the goods that are the raw materials that are used to produce semiconductors, especially neon, 90% of that comes out of Ukraine,” Handfield said.

“There are other critical materials coming out of Russia that are also used in semiconductors, so that could definitely hamper the supply of semiconductors.”

Handfield added that Russia also supplies 19% of the world’s oil, so when oil prices go up, gas prices go up.

“Given that they’re [Russia] gonna be cut off, we’ve already seen oil prices go up to $100 a barrel and when oil prices go up, gas prices go up and that impacts everything,” Handfield said. “It impacts transportation, logistics, airplane, air tickets, air freight.”

Continuing problems with the supply chain are one of the two reasons that the inflation rate has jumped, according to Walden.

“The problem here was we’ve had inflation coming from both sides of the economic equation,” Walden said.

“On the supply side, we’ve had problems with the supply chain due to COVID, due to labor shortages, etc. So, we’re not getting as many products or services through, for consumers to buy. At the same time, the federal government’s pumped in over $5 trillion in the economy, consumers are now trying to spend that as they become more open to going out and doing things, and so you have pressure from both more spending but less supply. That’s a perfect recipe for higher prices.”

Walden said the government agency that can have the quickest impact is the Federal Reserve, which is the central bank of the country.

“To reduce the inflation rate, the Fed will want to moderate consumer spending,” Walden said to CALS News. “The Fed will do this by raising interest rates – thereby making it more expensive for people to borrow and spend – as well as by pulling cash out of the economy.”

Both Walden and Handfield said there’s uncertainty as to how much inflation there will be. However, Walden said when the Federal Reserve meets next month, that’s when we could possibly get more insight as the agency determines how much it will raise interest rates what impact that has on the economy, which Walden said it’ll probably do in several stages.

