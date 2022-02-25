Advertisement

Students allowed to return to Elizabeth City State, Norfolk State after bomb threats

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Students are allowed to return to campus at Elizabeth City State University & Norfolk State University after receiving bomb threats.

The schools were the latest historically Black colleges and universities to receive bomb threats.

ECSU says students can now return to their residence hall. The university previously said the entire campus was evacuated after the threat Friday morning.

Norfolk State University also received a bomb threat several hours after ECSU. Norfolk State advised people on campus to shelter in place.

By the afternoon, NSU reported “all clear” and said the campus was returning to normal operations.

The two HBCUs are about 45 minutes from each other.

At least 57 HBCUs, churches, and other institutions have received bomb threats since the first of the year.

