Students allowed to return to Elizabeth City State, Norfolk State after bomb threats

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Students are allowed to return to campus at Elizabeth City State University & Norfolk State University after receiving bomb threats.

The schools were the latest historically Black colleges and universities to receive bomb threats.

ECSU says students can now return to their residence hall. The university previously said the entire campus was evacuated after the threat Friday morning.

“Law enforcement thoroughly inspected the dorms and perimeter buildings, and it is safe to return. Students are being asked to shelter-in-place for the time being as local and federal law enforcement agencies are still on campus. Employees will continue to work from home.”

Norfolk State University also received a bomb threat several hours after ECSU. Norfolk State advised people on campus to shelter in place.

By the afternoon, NSU reported “all clear” and said the campus was returning to normal operations.

The two HBCUs are about 45 minutes from each other.

At least 57 HBCUs, churches, and other institutions have received bomb threats since the first of the year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.