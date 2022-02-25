D.H. Conley, South Central and Farmville Central boys pick up state tournament wins at home
“It’s not about those x’s and o’s, it’s about those Jimmy’s and Joe’s and I have been blessed to have them.”
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL STATE SECOND ROUND
4A
D.H. Conley 53, Pinecrest 47
3A
South Central 53, Northern Nash 46
Rocky Mount 63, Terry Sanford 48
Wilson Hunt 70, Swansboro 43
First Flight 88, East Wake 74
West Carteret 69, Carrboro 36
2A
Farmville Central 81, Heide Trask 38
East Carteret 68, Eastern Wayne 66
St. Paul’s 80, Wallace-Rose Hill 55
Hertford County 60, Northeastern 35
Cummings 74, Greene Central 63
Goldsboro 76, Louisburg 30
Kinston 69, Washington 56
1A
KIPP Pride 69, Pamlico County 50
Washington County 65, Tarboro 49
Pender 65, Bertie 60
North Edgecombe 99, East Wake Academy 80
Wilson Prep 93, Perquimans 59
Neuse Charter 56, Southeast Halifax 45
