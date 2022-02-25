Advertisement

D.H. Conley, South Central and Farmville Central boys pick up state tournament wins at home

“It’s not about those x’s and o’s, it’s about those Jimmy’s and Joe’s and I have been blessed to have them.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL STATE SECOND ROUND

4A

D.H. Conley 53, Pinecrest 47

3A

South Central 53, Northern Nash 46

Rocky Mount 63, Terry Sanford 48

Wilson Hunt 70, Swansboro 43

First Flight 88, East Wake 74

West Carteret 69, Carrboro 36

2A

Farmville Central 81, Heide Trask 38

East Carteret 68, Eastern Wayne 66

St. Paul’s 80, Wallace-Rose Hill 55

Hertford County 60, Northeastern 35

Cummings 74, Greene Central 63

Goldsboro 76, Louisburg 30

Kinston 69, Washington 56

1A

KIPP Pride 69, Pamlico County 50

Washington County 65, Tarboro 49

Pender 65, Bertie 60

North Edgecombe 99, East Wake Academy 80

Wilson Prep 93, Perquimans 59

Neuse Charter 56, Southeast Halifax 45

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lejourney Farrow
Greensboro police confirm missing woman found in Las Vegas
The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Greenville crash on the corner of Arlington and Hooker
Greenville police, fire & rescue on scene of car crash

Latest News

ECU men’s basketball uses late run, free throws to battle past South Florida
ECU men’s basketball uses late run, free throws to battle past South Florida
D.H. Conley, South Central and Farmville Central boys pick up state tournament wins at home
D.H. Conley, South Central and Farmville Central boys pick up state tournament wins at home
Farmville Central, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state tournament 3rd round
Farmville Central, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state tournament 3rd round
South Central and Farmville Central girls basketball teams earn victories.
Farmville Central, South Central girls basketball teams advance to state tournament 3rd round