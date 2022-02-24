Advertisement

Zero daily state COVID-19 deaths for first time since June

North Carolina COVID-19 deaths
North Carolina COVID-19 deaths(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Zero daily COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday. The last time zero deaths attributed to the virus were reported was June 8th, 2021.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there was just one COVID-19 death Wednesday.

Department data says there were 1,982 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, the most recent day with data available. That number is the lowest it has been since Dec. 27th when 1,982 people were in the hospital with the virus.

The percentage of total COVID-19 tests that came back positive is also down, with 7.9% of total tests positive on Tuesday, the most recent day with data available. That positive percent rate is at its lowest point since Nov. 16th, when it was at 7.8%.

