Witness recalls moment man was shot at Lenoir County store

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are searching for the suspect in a homicide at a store in La Grange.

Major Ryan Dawson with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the Stop N Go at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:00 p.m. Deputies arrived and found Terrence Outlaw, Jr., 27, of La Grange, dead from gunshot wounds.

Dawson says they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between Outlaw and another person. An eyewitness named Ricky backs up that explanation.

“I heard an argument and the next thing I know, I heard a gunshot,” he said.

Ricky said he was headed to the store to get some cigarettes, but didn’t make it inside. “That’s what I was going to get, but I never even made it to the door because all I heard was BOOM,” he said.

Ricky said he did not know the victim, and violent acts like this are rare in the small town of La Grange.

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence, but rather two persons who had an unknown problem with each other,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said in a statement early Wednesday. “We do not believe there is any public danger at this time.”

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are still working to identify a suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call LCSO at 252-559-6118 or Kinston-Lenoir County Crime-Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

