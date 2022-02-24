Advertisement

With new redistricting maps, North Carolina candidates file for races

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina candidates have been welcomed back into election offices to file for this year’s races following a delay that lasted over two months.

The State Board of Elections and county election offices accepted candidate documents and fees again on Thursday morning.

That came mere hours after the state Supreme Court refused appeals of those seeking to delay the use of some redistricting maps that a panel of trial judges had endorsed on Wednesday.

The primary is still set to be held May 17. Candidate filing was suspended in December and the March primary was delayed so that redistricting litigation could go to trial.

