Update: Missing NC girl made it to Las Vegas, whereabouts unknown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -There’s new information about a missing woman originally from Pitt County who hasn’t been heard from or seen since telling her family nearly two weeks ago that she was headed to Las Vegas to be in a pageant.

Randy Farrow of Greenville says his family has not heard from his sister Lejourney Farrow since a text message on February 11th saying she had arrived in Chicago on a layover to Vegas after leaving from Greensboro.

Greensboro Police tell WITN that “Farrow was last seen in Greensboro on February 10, at the Piedmont Triad International Airport boarding a flight to Las Vegas, NV. Detectives with the Greensboro Police Department were able to confirm that Farrow arrived in Las Vegas on February 10. Detectives have made contact with Law Enforcement in Las Vegas regarding this investigation.”

Lejourney told her family she was headed to Las Vegas for a pageant, but her sister Valencia told our Gray station in Las Vegas, KVVU, that the pageant said: “she never was signed up for it.”

Farrow is described as 5′6″, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Farrow has an infinity tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information about Lejourney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

