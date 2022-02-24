Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop landed two men behind bars in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Prince Frazier, 26, and Keandre Holiday, 22, both of Harlowe are facing drug trafficking charges. Deputies say illegal drugs were found inside the car they were in during a traffic stop on Highway 101 in Harlowe.

Officials say Frazier was on post release from prison at the time of the arrest.

Frazier is charged with two felony counts possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer. Holiday is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

