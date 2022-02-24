Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Halifax County man

Missing person generic
Missing person generic(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Halifax County.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Justin Rodriguez. A photo of him is not available, but deputies say he is 5′8″ and about 110 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes.

They say he was last seen at a home on Apex Lane in Littleton.

Deputies did not release any information on where he might be headed. If you see him, call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-1991.

