Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Will March help with drought conditions?

March is a changeable month as the seasons transition
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - March is known for wind, but how about rain? How much rain do you think Eastern NC gets in March on average? We have moderate drought conditions for parts of southeastern NC, so a wet month would help.

The only hint is that our yearly total rainfall is around 45 to 50 inches. April, October, and November are our top 3 driest months.

Yes, March averages nearly 4 inches of rain. As the seasons change, we get storm systems to blow through. It is one of our windiest months, too. Our months with the most rain are July and August thanks to thunderstorms and the occasional tropical system. They average 6 inches each. February averages 3 and a half inches. - Phillip Williams

