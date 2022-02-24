Advertisement

One year later, Jenna Franks’ murder still not solved

Jenna Franks.
Jenna Franks.(Provided)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One year ago, the body of Jenna Franks was found in a creek in Jacksonville.

Franks’ death is still being investigated as a hate crime by Jacksonville police and the FBI. The 34-year-old transgender woman was found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and leg.

Since her death, the LGBTQ community in the east and across the state have rallied in her memory, calling for compassion and understanding for transgender people from politicians.

The investigation into Franks’ death is still ongoing and no arrests have been made. The FBI and Jacksonville police are offering a combined $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

If you know anything, call the FBI or Jacksonville CrimeStoppers.

