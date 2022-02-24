North Carolina Symphony plays concert for Carteret County students

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - From one end of West Carteret High School’s auditorium to the other, hundreds of eyes and ears were fully engrossed in a symphony of sound.

“If you listen to a happy song, it’ll make you feel more happy and the opposite with sad,” fourth-grader Finley Bryant said.

Carteret County fourth and fifth graders watched their music lessons come to life Wednesday.

“We’ve been learning singing and clarinets and stuff,” Carley Canady, fourth-grader, said.

The symphony allowed the students to move to the beat of some of their favorite genres.

“I like country and classic,” fourth-grader Luis Medina said.

The stage was mostly for classics like Beethoven and Mozart, legendary composers that kids have been reading about for months.

“They have been working for three months now going over the music, the composers, the form, the type of music that they’re going to hear today,” Craig Everett, Carteret County Public Schools Arts Education director said.

Those lessons were taught to make students appreciate the first in-person education concert the North Carolina Symphony has performed since March 2020, when the pandemic forced them to take a rest.

Educators hope every note gives the next generation of musicians some inspiration.

“We all remember the first concert that we went to as a child and we really hope today will be a life-changing experience for some of our young people,” Everett said.

The symphony also played “America the Beautiful” during the performance, to honor the lives of the eight people killed in the coastal plane crash back on February 13th.

School officials said the Big Rock Blue Marlin foundation and the Carteret Community Foundation funded the concert for the fourth and fifth graders.

