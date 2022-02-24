Advertisement

North Carolina Forest Service holds event for new facility in Duplin County
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for its newest facility.

Officials were on hand for the grand opening of the two new hangars that will house ten aircraft. NCFS officials say the facility is important because it will get all of the aircraft out of the elements and extreme heat.

The NCFS recently announced its departure from the North Carolina Global TransPark where the hangar and facility were since the 1940s.

Officials tell WITN the location in Duplin County will get them closer to fires as the NCFS receives more calls in the southern regions and western areas.

“It’s a great day. It really is a great day for us to have this modern facility,” Robert Delleo, NCFS director of aviation and chief pilot said. “Look at the airport, it’s a beautiful place. All of my folks are jacked that we are here.”

The NCFS’s event Thursday included aircraft simulating a water drop.

