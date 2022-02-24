Advertisement

North Carolina college softball team survives bus fire on South Carolina interstate

The fire happened on I-20 in South Carolina.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WITN) - There were some harrowing moments for a college softball team from North Carolina this morning.

Fortunately, no one was hurt when their bus caught fire while en route to a game in Alabama.

It involved a bus from Louisburg College, a private two-year institution in Franklin County. The softball team was headed to a game in Oxford, Alabama when the bus caught fire around 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 20 in South Carolina, some 20 miles before the Georgia state line.

The college says a back tire blew on the bus and created a small fire. Communications Director Kat Fink said the driver was able to pull over safely and evacuate everyone from the bus.

There were 20 students, two coaches, and the bus driver on board.

She said they managed to save most of the team’s equipment, though some personal items were lost in the blaze. A team member tells WITN that even though the equipment wasn’t burned, it is basically unusable.

Thirty minutes after the fire, the college was able to get ahold of a charter company that sent another bus to pick up the stranded team. Fink said they are now on their way back to Franklin County.

