New Pitt County non-profit provides educational resources for students, parents

Educator Conversations
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new non-profit in Pitt County offers after school programs and activities for kids.

The FACE of Pitt County was founded by teacher Emily Klinedinst to support and create opportunities for students academically and athletically to allow them to become successful citizens. Klinedinst says while it helps students, it also provides additional options and resources for parents to support their children.

The non-profit hosts an array of events and programs, including after-school tutoring sessions and activities for children. Recently, the non-profit partnered with Run the East for a 5K.

For parents, classes are offered to help them navigate IEP’s and the world of special education. Scholarships are also available for students with educational or financial needs. Klinedinst says they have applications for families who are in need of something to enrich their child’s life, like a musical instrument they cannot afford, to assist them in costs.

This Saturday, February 26, the non-profit is hosting a talk called Educator Conversations: We Love Education for anyone in the education profession to come out and network. The goal is to figure out what is going well in the education world, what needs work and how they can help each other.

The FACE of Pitt County is located at 625 Red Banks Road inside Punch Fit next door to the Painted Peacock.

If you’re interested in learning more about the non-profit, click here or call 252-902-4426 or 252-814-4033.

