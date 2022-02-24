NC Supreme Court OK’S new voting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Supreme Court late Wednesday allowed a set of newly enacted voting maps that a panel of North Carolina judges approved earlier in the day to be implemented for this year’s elections.

WRAL reports the move gives Democrats a boost heading into the May 17 primary election and rejects efforts from Republican lawmakers and voting groups that appealed the new maps hours before candidate filing was set to resume.

Appeals by both sides have been rejected.

The congressional and state House and Senate maps approved by a trial court include a larger number of competitive districts compared to Republican-drawn plans that were passed by lawmakers in November.

Candidate filing is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Thursday and end at noon on March 4. The statewide primary election will be held May 17.

