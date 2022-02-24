Military vehicle catches fire near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A military vehicle caught fire near Jacksonville early Thursday.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on US-17 near Canady Road just before 8 a.m. Officials say traffic was backed up for some time, but is now flowing as normal.

No one was hurt, according to state troopers. Officials are still investigating what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

