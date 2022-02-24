Advertisement

Kill Devil Hills police recover gun it had warned public about at beach

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve recovered a gun it had warned the public to be on the lookout for at its beach.

Kill Devil Hills police said on Wednesday that it got a call about a gun being found on the beach near the Atlantic Street beach access.

Officers said the .270 Winchester bolt-action rifle recovered is the same believed to have been part of a suicide related investigation from back on February 12th.

Police said their original release referenced the possibility of a handgun being missing but that they later determined that to not be the case.

