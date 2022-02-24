Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy, cool today; Warm, windy Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Chilly air has returned for our Thursday under a gray sky. A northeast breeze will blow around 10 mph through the afternoon. Temps will hover in the 50s throughout the day. Rain chances will stay slim despite the clouds, but areas near Virginia will have a higher chance for some light rain. Winds will snap back from the southwest Friday morning driving the mercury to near record upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs. Rain chances will stay at 20% or less on Friday.

Don’t get used to Friday’s warmth. A cold front moves through Friday afternoon and pulls the chilly air back in Friday evening and overnight.

The weekend will feature below normal highs in the low to mid 50s both Saturday and Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. A weak area of low pressure will track south of eastern NC on Sunday bringing some light rain to Eastern NC. Rain totals will likely struggle to exceed 0.25″. Drier weather will take over through much of next week with chilly early week temps climbing to seasonable levels by mid week.

Here’s some of the current record highs for Friday and the year they were set:

New Bern 84/2018

Cape Hatteras 74/2017

Greenville 81/2018

Morehead City 76/2017

Kinston 81/2018

Jacksonville 83/2018

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and cooler with isolated showers for northern areas. High of 56. Wind: NE 10-15. Rain chance: 20%.

Friday

Warm, breezy and partly sunny. High of 81. Wind: SW 15-20. Rain chance: 20%

Saturday

Mostly cloudy with a high of 54. Wind: NE 5-10.

Sunday

Light rain likely, mainly in the first half of the day. High of just 51. Rain chance: 60%.

