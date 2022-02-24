Halifax County deputies searching for man who has been gone for nearly two weeks

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man from Littleton.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Apex Lane outside of Littleton at about 6 p.m. Wednesday when family members of 37-year-old Justin Rodriguez said he was missing. We’re told Rodriguez is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Deputies say the family said Rodriguez has not been seen since Feb. 11th when he walked away from his home. Deputies say reports have said Rodriguez has left home for periods of time in the past, but never this long.

Rodriguez is described to WITN as a man standing five feet and eight inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds with long dreads, last seen wearing a camo-style army coat, and black leg-warmer-style pants. Rodriguez was last seen walking east on Highway 158.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

