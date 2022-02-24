Advertisement

Grimesland intersection converted in four-way stop today

The new four-way stop will be at the intersection of Grimesland Bridge Road and Highway 33.
The new four-way stop will be at the intersection of Grimesland Bridge Road and Highway 33.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An intersection in Pitt County is being converted into a four-way stop.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Grimesland Bridge Road and Highway 33 will become an all-way stop Thursday. Crews have already installed new concrete islands in preparation for the change.

Traffic on Highway 33 currently does not have to stop, but the NCDOT says a high number of of accidents at the intersection has led to the change.

Drivers in the area are asked to stay alert and watch out for crews working in the area.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julius Graham
SHERIFF: La Grange shooting ruled self-defense; suspect arrested still faces charges
A student was found with an unloaded gun on Monday.
Father charged after son brings gun to Greenville elementary school
United Bank in Washington robbery suspect
United Bank in Washington robbed
Brandon Huffin was nabbed Saturday after a traffic stop on Bug Town Lane in Wallace.
Duplin County man held on $1.65 million bond after traffic stop
Lejourney Farrow
Update: Missing NC girl made it to Las Vegas, whereabouts unknown

Latest News

Artists find their voice on community issues
Artists find their voice on community issues
(L-R) Prince Frazier, Keandre Holiday
Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Craven County
Troopers search for driver who struck, killed 71-year-old woman near Leland
Military vehicle catches fire near Jacksonville
The FACE of Pitt County
New Pitt County non-profit provides educational resources for students, parents
Educator Conversations
Educator Conversations