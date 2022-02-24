Grimesland intersection converted in four-way stop today

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An intersection in Pitt County is being converted into a four-way stop.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the intersection of Grimesland Bridge Road and Highway 33 will become an all-way stop Thursday. Crews have already installed new concrete islands in preparation for the change.

Traffic on Highway 33 currently does not have to stop, but the NCDOT says a high number of of accidents at the intersection has led to the change.

Drivers in the area are asked to stay alert and watch out for crews working in the area.

