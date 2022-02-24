Four wheeler stolen from Craven County home, deputies looking for suspect

Craven County, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding a 2022 Can Am Outlander 650 that was stolen Wednesday morning. It was taken from a home at the 200 block of Aurora Road in Ernul.

Grainy security video shows the suspect vehicle believed to be involved. The suspect vehicle was last seen in the area of Aurora Road and U.S. 17 Highway at approximately 3:30am.

Anyone with information on the location of the four-wheeler or can identify the suspect involved is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620

