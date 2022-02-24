Farmville Central graduate Smith sets NC State program record for 3′s by a freshman in loss to BC
Boston College 69, NC State 61
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Quinten Post scored 18 points, Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Boston College beat North Carolina State 69-61.
Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith had a game-high 21 points and seven rebounds for N.C. State. He set the Wolfpack freshman record for three pointers hitting his 82nd of the season in the 2nd half.
Post, wearing a face mask due to a broken nose, was 9 of 10 from the field and Zackery was one of three BC players with three steals.
Zackery is tied with Troy Bell for the fourth-most steals in a season by a BC freshman. James Karnik had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Makai Ashton-Langford added 10 points with three steals for Boston College.
