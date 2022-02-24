ECU: Theta Chi fraternity off suspension

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Theta Chi fraternity is now off suspension and is being allowed by the school to resume regular operations.

A letter was sent to the fraternity by Associate Dean of Students Leila Faranesh on Wednesday removing the cease and desist directive on the frat that was issued on Nov. 11th. The directive restricted all chapter operations of the fraternity at the school, with the exception of official chapter meetings.

Faranesh is also director of the Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities at ECU, and says in the letter, “Given that the incidents that warranted the cease and desist directive have been investigated and the adjudication process is nearing conclusion, OSRR is rescinding the cease and desist directive effective today, February 23rd, 2022.”

Faranesh says Theta Chi is still expected to comply with all ECU policies and continue to complete sanctions assigned to the fraternity.

The fraternity got in trouble after a reported drink tampering and sexual assault case at the fraternity house from Oct. 29th. There were days of protests calling for the university to kick the fraternity off of campus and the Student Government Association asked that the fraternity be suspended from campus for 100 years.

Greenville Police Department Spokesperson Kristen Hunter says the department’s sexual assault case “is now considered closed as the victim decided not to proceed with a criminal investigation.”

Hunter, however, would not go into specifics due to protecting the rights and privacy of the victim in the case.

An original 30-day cease and desist order was issued in late November as the university investigated.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.