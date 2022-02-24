ECU men’s basketball uses late run, free throws to battle past South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball used a late 10-0 run, and made free throws, to hold off South Florida 64-60 Wednesday night in Greenville.

ECU led by Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton who both scored 15 points. Alanzo Frink and Vance Jackson both contributed 9.

Russell Tchewa led the way for the Bulls with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Joe Dooley earning his 100th win with the ECU program. He called the game similar to a tractor pull. ECU shot 34% from the floor but were able to get USF in foul trouble. The Pirates made 27 free throws to the Bulls 7.

ECU is home again Saturday afternoon against Tulsa. They will retire both Mary Deckler Schoof’s #34 and Robert “Bobby” Hodges #19 in a ceremony before the home finale for the Pirates. Tip off is scheduled for 6 PM.

The ECU women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday has also been postponed. They will hopefully make it up soon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.