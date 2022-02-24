Advertisement

City of Greenville staff collect 100 birthday boxes for kids

Feb. 24, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The United Way and City of Greenville staff members are teaming up to help hundreds of kids celebrate their birthdays.

City of Greenville employees presented the United Way of Pitt County with 100 birthday boxes that will be donated to local families that might not have the means to host a party on their own.

The effort was part of the United Way’s Monthly Volunteer Challenge. Each box contained everything from cake mix and frosting to toys, cards, and party decorations. Employees from across many of the city’s departments chipped in to make the donations happen.

“This is an example of the compassion they have to want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity, children have an opportunity to celebrate their birthday,” Greenville City Manager Ann Wall said.

