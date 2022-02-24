Advertisement

A.J. Griffin has late surge, No. 7 Duke beats Virginia 65-61

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes and No. 7 Duke beat Virginia 65-61.

Duke improved to 24-4 overall and 14-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Griffin’s first 3 gave the Blue Devils a 55-51 lead with 3:39 to play. His next one made it 58-53 with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play.

Trevor Keels’ basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were just enough to finish it.

Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
Julius Graham
SHERIFF: La Grange shooting ruled self-defense; suspect arrested still faces charges
Shawn Farmer (2012 mug shot)
Greenville COVID-19 fraudster returned to prison after flying to Hawaii and Las Vegas while on medical release
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

Latest News

Kinston’s Harvey earns Preferred Walk-on spot with UNC football
Kinston’s Harvey earns Preferred Walk-on spot with UNC football
Kinston's Nicholas Harvey III PWO UNC football
Kinston’s Harvey earns Preferred Walk-on spot with UNC football
25th ranked ECU baseball earns first victory of the season
State girls basketball tournaments kick off
D.H. Conley and South Central girls pick up home wins to open State Playoffs