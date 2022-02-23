Advertisement

Workers and parents react to rise in childcare costs

Cost of childcare increases
Cost of childcare increases(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Childcare workers say they have felt the impacts the pandemic has had on staffing shortages firsthand.

“We are hurting for them,” Ida Faison, Children’s Castle daycare supervisor said. “So in order to get them... you’ve got to up your pay. And then of course you know you want to try to get ones that have education, and experience, and you have to pay for it. It’s not cheap.”

Parents say their pockets are stretched thin as a result of staffing shortages and inflation.

“I just went [to] the store for her milk and I was like ‘whoa milk is crazy,’” said Lydia Joassin, parent and childcare worker at Children’s Castle said.

Research from the Economic Policy Insitute shows the average annual cost of infant care in North Carolina is $9,480. That is more than the cost of tuition and fees at East Carolina University.

After being a stay-at-home mom, Joassin says she started working at the daycare to help offset the rising costs of childcare.

“Childcare expenses were a major thing for us... formula diapers, just overall the amount it would be. So I said ‘you know what? Let me work in a daycare, how about that?’” Joassin recalled.

The state Department of Health and Human Services allows parents who may have trouble affording childcare to apply for child subsidies that will help them with childcare costs based on their household income per child and other situational criteria.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

Allen Saunders
Silver Alert issued for man in Elizabeth City
AT&T announced it stopped service of the 3G network on Feb. 22, 2022.
What is 3G? Expert explains, users react to it being shut down
Jada Summerville
Pitt County deputies searching for missing teen
Masking in schools generic
Optional masks in Lenoir County after unanimous vote by school board