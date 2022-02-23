What is 3G? Expert explains, users react to it being shut down

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - For some, getting a new phone can come with its own set of challenges.

“I’ve got to learn how to turn it on, learn how to turn it off, and learn how to find what I want,” Onslow County Resident Christiana Batiste said.

The transition to a smartphone can remind people of the past when their seemingly easier-to-operate device gave them less issues.

“I had the little one and all I had to do was dial the number,” Bernice Threatt, another Onslow County resident said. “I didn’t have to do all of this scooping and scooping to dial the number.”

For AT&T customers, going back is no longer an option, as of Tuesday, as the mobile phone carrier has shut down its third-generation network.

“It’s been around now for most folks about 20 years,” Phillip Anderson, James Sprunt Community College electrical systems technology instructor said.

“Phone, voice, texting was the primary basis of the technology,” Anderson recalled in regards to the 3G network.

AT&T has been providing free replacement phones, making room for the newer 4G and 5G standards.

“More along the lines of freeing up that infrastructure space. So that they can make room for new and improved technology,” Anderson explained.

Verizon has also announced it will end 3G service by the end of 2022.

