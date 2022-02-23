United Bank in Washington robbed

Advertisement

United Bank in Washington(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Washington Public Safety Director Stacy Drakeford tells WITN that officers got the call around 4:30 p.m Wednesday to the United Bank at 1311 Carolina Avenue.

Drakeford said the robber was a white man wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and wearing a surgical mask.

We’re told that the robber was not armed and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Drakeford said more details will be released shortly.

correction: A previous verison of this story incorrectly stated this happened at the Market Street location.

