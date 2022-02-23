Advertisement

Tyrrell County school board votes to make masks optional

Student wearing a mask
Student wearing a mask(Stephanie Quirk)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Masks are optional in Tyrrell County Schools.

The Tyrrell County Board of Education voted 4-1 in favor of making masks optional, effective Tuesday.

Audrey Curles, the school district’s instructional technology director, says the district will be reviewing all COVID procedures and providing more information to all other measures as needed at the March 7th board meeting.

