Trillium Health Resources offering mobile services to Eastern Carolina residents

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Many people in rural areas of Eastern Carolina have a difficult time going to the doctor’s office. Tuesday evening, an announcement was made to help remedy that.

Gov. Roy Cooper and state officials cut the ribbon for Trillium Health Resources Mobile Integrated Care Clinics. The six new care clinics on wheels will focus on addressing health disparities like those experienced by residents in rural areas where healthcare providers may not be as common.

Specific services at each unit may vary based on the provider or local demand, but each is expected to offer mental health screenings, substance use disorder treatment, traditional therapy, and other services.

“We know sometimes people have trouble sometimes getting transportation to health care, being able to afford it. This mobile unit will be able to go where people are in rural North Carolina,” Cooper said.

State officials say the announcement is huge for rural health care here in North Carolina.

