Swansboro boys upset J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and South Central boys advance in state playoffs
Area teams see success in opening round
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL STATE PLAYOFFS - OPENING ROUND
4A
D.H. Conley 36, Ashley 26
Millbrook 84, New Bern 61
3A
Swansboro 66, J.H. Rose 63
Northern Nash 60, White Oak 46
Rocky Mount 72, Franklinton 57
South Central 62, South Brunswick 26
West Carteret 61, North Brunswick 43
First Flight 60, Jacksonville 52
Carrboro 56, Southern Nash 53
Northwood 68, Havelock 32
2A
Kinston 57, West Bladen 35
Greene Central 87, Manteo 37
Washington 53, East Bladen 53
Cummings 89, East Duplin 53
Heide Trask 70, Ayden-Grifton 49
Eastern Wayne 45, Research Triangle 43
Wallace-Rose Hill 58, Red Springs 48
Farmville Central 76, Fairmont 45
East Carteret 82, J.F. Webb 69
Hertford County 79, James Kenan 44
Northeastern 75, North Lenoir 42
1A
Bertie 62, Chatham Central 57
Southeast Halifax 54, Bear Grass Charter 41
Neuse Charter 60, Northside-Pinetown 56
Pamlico County 68, Southside 48
Pender 53, Rosewood 43
Northwest Halifax 55, Jones Senior 48
Washington county 86, Weldon 72
North Edgecombe 72, Riverside-Martin 60
Tarboro 66, Northampton County 60
Wilson Prep 87, South Creek 56
