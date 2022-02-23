Advertisement

Swansboro boys upset J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and South Central boys advance in state playoffs

Area teams see success in opening round
Swansboro upset J.H. Rose in opening round
Swansboro upset J.H. Rose in opening round(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL STATE PLAYOFFS - OPENING ROUND

4A

D.H. Conley 36, Ashley 26

Millbrook 84, New Bern 61

3A

Swansboro 66, J.H. Rose 63

Northern Nash 60, White Oak 46

Rocky Mount 72, Franklinton 57

South Central 62, South Brunswick 26

West Carteret 61, North Brunswick 43

First Flight 60, Jacksonville 52

Carrboro 56, Southern Nash 53

Northwood 68, Havelock 32

2A

Kinston 57, West Bladen 35

Greene Central 87, Manteo 37

Washington 53, East Bladen 53

Cummings 89, East Duplin 53

Heide Trask 70, Ayden-Grifton 49

Eastern Wayne 45, Research Triangle 43

Wallace-Rose Hill 58, Red Springs 48

Farmville Central 76, Fairmont 45

East Carteret 82, J.F. Webb 69

Hertford County 79, James Kenan 44

Northeastern 75, North Lenoir 42

1A

Bertie 62, Chatham Central 57

Southeast Halifax 54, Bear Grass Charter 41

Neuse Charter 60, Northside-Pinetown 56

Pamlico County 68, Southside 48

Pender 53, Rosewood 43

Northwest Halifax 55, Jones Senior 48

Washington county 86, Weldon 72

North Edgecombe 72, Riverside-Martin 60

Tarboro 66, Northampton County 60

Wilson Prep 87, South Creek 56

