Silver Alert issued for man in Elizabeth City

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Elizabeth City.

The state Department of Public Safety says 88-year-old Allen Saunders was last seen at 1130 North Road Street in Elizabeth City and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Saunders is described as having medium-length gray hair, blue eyes, and being in a 2003 white Ford Ranger with North Carolina plates of DHN2086.

Anyone with information about Saunders’ status is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335 4321.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.