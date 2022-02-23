Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for man in Elizabeth City

Allen Saunders
Allen Saunders(North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Elizabeth City.

The state Department of Public Safety says 88-year-old Allen Saunders was last seen at 1130 North Road Street in Elizabeth City and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Saunders is described as having medium-length gray hair, blue eyes, and being in a 2003 white Ford Ranger with North Carolina plates of DHN2086.

Anyone with information about Saunders’ status is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335 4321.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County
Dive crews are searching Monday for the body of former Chadbourn police chief Anthony Spivey in...
UPDATE: Dive crews suspend search for former Chadbourn police chief in Lumber River until morning
Forest Service headquarters in Kinston
State Forest Service moving regional headquarters out of Kinston

Latest News

AT&T announced it stopped service of the 3G network on Feb. 22, 2022.
What is 3G? Expert explains, users react to it being shut down
Cost of childcare increases
Workers and parents react to rise in childcare costs
Jada Summerville
Pitt County deputies searching for missing teen
Masking in schools generic
Optional masks in Lenoir County after unanimous vote by school board