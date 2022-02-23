Silver Alert canceled Elizabeth City man

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing man out of Elizabeth City.

Officials says 88-year-old Allen Saunders has been found. The Silver Alert was canceled shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Allen was reported missing Tuesday night after officials say he was last seen at 1130 North Road Street in Elizabeth City and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

No other details have been provided.

