Sheriff’s Office: One person dead in shooting at Lenoir County store

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a store in La Grange.

Major Ryan Dawson says it happened at the Stop N Go at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive sometime after 9:00 p.m.

Dawson says one person is dead.

No further information is immediately available.

