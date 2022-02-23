Sheriff’s Office: One person dead in shooting at Lenoir County store
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a store in La Grange.
Major Ryan Dawson says it happened at the Stop N Go at 109 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive sometime after 9:00 p.m.
Dawson says one person is dead.
No further information is immediately available.
