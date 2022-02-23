Prescribed burn happening in Croatan National Forest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning a prescribed burn in Carteret County Wednesday.

The burn is happening one mile northeast of Cape Carteret on Millis Road and Pettiford Creek Road. Millis Road and Pettiford Creek Road will be temporarily closed in the meantime.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.