Police: Gun taken from Rocky Mount middle school student who bought it from other student

Gun at school
Gun at school(Associated Press)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a school resource officer and administrators seized a gun from a student at a Rocky Mount middle school.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says the school resource officer at Parker Middle School helped administrators take the gun from the student and learned that they illegally bought it from another student. The department says there was no active threat to students or staff.

Police say both students were charged with possessing a firearm by a minor and possessing a firearm on school property.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more charges may still be coming.

