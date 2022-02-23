Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Changing climate of Eastern North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve all heard a lot about a changing climate on a global scale, but what about out temperature changes here in Eastern North Carolina. Well, I found some data from Kinston dating back to the last 1800s. I looked at the yearly average temperatures. In the 1900′s, Kinston had 3 years with an average temperature of 62 or higher. All other years were cooler. How many years since 2000 do you think averaged over 62? The last year of data I have is for 2020.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Feb 23 (WITN)

For a hint, I can tell you that only 1 year before 1990 averaged 62 or higher. The other 2 years were in the 1990s.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Feb 23 (WITN)

It is startling to see 10 of the 21 years from 2000 through 2020 averaged 62 or higher. The warmest years were the last 2, 2019 and 2020 when the average was over 63. 2015 topped 62 and every year since has been above 62 as well. - Phillip Williams

