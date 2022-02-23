Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Sedona

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week is Sedona.

Sedona is a four-month-old, bubbly retriever mix. She is a talkative girl who loves to play, eat and then play some more. The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says Sedona recently discovered the joys of the peanut butter, so they ask that you have it ready if you adopt her!

Volunteers are reminding potential adopters that puppies are adorable, but still require a lot of training and patience to make sure they become the best dogs they can be.

If you’re interested in adopting Sedona, click here.

