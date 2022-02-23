North Carolina Democrats, Republicans react to state court ruling on new voting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Hours after a panel of North Carolina judges approved a finalized set of voting maps, the more than 30-page ruling was under review by both the Republican and Democratic parties, including the Lenoir County Democratic Party.

“The maps being presented are an improvement over the previous set of maps,” Chair Jimmy Cochran said. “But the maps still have the effect of diluting the Black voting power.”

Democrats, including Gov. Roy Cooper, criticized the state Senate map.

“Today’s decision allows a blatantly unfair and unconstitutional state Senate map that may have been the worst of the bunch. That is bad for North Carolina because it strips voters of their voice in our democracy. Our elections should not go forward until we have fair, constitutional maps.”

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, said Wednesday’s ruling is “nothing short of egregious.”

“The trial court’s decision to impose a map drawn by anyone other than the legislature is simply unconstitutional and an affront to every North Carolina voter whose representation would be determined by unelected, partisan activists,” Moore said in a statement.

The state House and Senate maps were approved, but for the congressional plan, the panel went with what outside experts drew, known as the interim congressional plan as recommended by the special masters in a court document provided by WRAL.

“The congressional map, for the US House of Representatives, the superior court ruled that they will be using the map drawn by the special master appointed by the court,” Dr. Peter Francia, East Carolina University political science professor explained.

The redistricting process that happens every ten years would draw immediate pushback from organizations claiming the district lines drawn by state legislators are not made fairly for voters, giving one party an advantage over the other.

“When we say political, usually one party is trying to gain an advantage over the other by drawing the district lines to their advantage,” Francia said. “Whenever there’s a charge that the maps are diluting the strength of racial minorities in North Carolina, we’re usually specifically talking about African Americans.”

Cochran added that too many “Black votes,” in the same area have the effect of “diluting the vote.”

“It makes it so, for instance, if you put all the Black folk in one district, then, of course, we can’t vote in other districts and that skews the maps,” Cochran said.

It’s not uncommon for courts to bring in experts to help fix maps, according to Francia.

“It’s an effort to try and make sure that the district lines are legal and follow both state constitution and the U.S. Constitution.”

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice announced it filed an emergency appeal on Wednesday, saying while the trial court’s bipartisan decision, upon recommendation of the special masters, did alter the North Carolina General Assembly’s remedial congressional map, it issued a “disappointing decision to approve their unconstitutional state legislative maps without modification.”

Sen. Berger (R-Rockingham) released the following statement:

“The General Assembly’s remedial legislative maps met all of the court-mandated tests and were constitutionally compliant. A bipartisan panel of special masters affirmed that. We’re thankful for the trial court’s ruling today. We disagree with the interim congressional map imposed by the special masters and are seeking a stay of that map, however, it’s time to move on and allow the filing period to begin tomorrow morning.”

