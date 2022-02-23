Advertisement

Magnolia Arts Center to debut show year after rehearsals were halted due to pandemic

Magnolia Arts Center: Between Riverside and Crazy
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center is back on stage again this weekend to debut a show one year after rehearsals were halted due to the pandemic.

Between Riverside and Crazy follows the story of a New York City policeman who lost his wife and his son was just released from jail. The officer, Walter, is pursuing a discrimination suit against the police department because he was accidentally shot by another officer. The show is a drama comedy suitable for an adult audience.

Actor Jason Brown says it’s surreal being back on stage after having to take some time off due to the pandemic.

The show dates and times are as follows:

  • Feb. 24 at 7:30 pm
  • Feb. 25, 7:30 pm
  • Feb. 26, 2 pm
  • Feb. 26, 7:30 pm
  • Feb. 27, 2 pm
  • March 3, 7:30 pm
  • March 4, 7:30 pm
  • March 5, 2 pm and 7:30 pm

The show is at the Magnolia Arts Center at 1703 E. 14th Street in Greenville.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Missing Pitt County girl found in early-morning search
Lejourney Farrow
Pitt County family seeks answers in disappearance of loved one
La Grange store shooting
One person dead in shooting at Lenoir County store
Shawn Farmer (2012 mug shot)
Greenville COVID-19 fraudster returned to prison after flying to Hawaii and Las Vegas while on medical release
11-year-old Avery Ginn, last seen Monday afternoon
Search underway for missing girl in Pitt County

Latest News

Matilda the Musical
The Oakwood School debuts Matilda this weekend
Charlie Snow and Teen Rawls flew planes together for more than 20 years.
Long-time friend remembers Teen Rawls, pilot, husband, father
Old Ford Rodeo
Old Ford Rodeo raises money for volunteer fire department
Rural Health Symposium
Rural Health Symposium happening next week