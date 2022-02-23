Magnolia Arts Center to debut show year after rehearsals were halted due to pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Magnolia Arts Center is back on stage again this weekend to debut a show one year after rehearsals were halted due to the pandemic.

Between Riverside and Crazy follows the story of a New York City policeman who lost his wife and his son was just released from jail. The officer, Walter, is pursuing a discrimination suit against the police department because he was accidentally shot by another officer. The show is a drama comedy suitable for an adult audience.

Actor Jason Brown says it’s surreal being back on stage after having to take some time off due to the pandemic.

The show dates and times are as follows:

Feb. 24 at 7:30 pm

Feb. 25, 7:30 pm

Feb. 26, 2 pm

Feb. 26, 7:30 pm

Feb. 27, 2 pm

March 3, 7:30 pm

March 4, 7:30 pm

March 5, 2 pm and 7:30 pm

The show is at the Magnolia Arts Center at 1703 E. 14th Street in Greenville.

