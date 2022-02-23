Advertisement

Kinston’s Harvey earns Preferred Walk-on spot with UNC football

Says school comes first but a chance to join Tar Heels offensive line group
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston hosted a big football announcement for one of their big time lineman Wednesday afternoon at the high school.

Nick Harvey III sharing he’s earned himself a preferred walk-on spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

“I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of North Carolina... Great feeling to be able to continue my athletic and academic career at my dream school. I’ve been wanting to be in chapel hill my whole life,” says Kinston senior lineman Nick Harvey, “They have been recruiting me for a few years. Senior year comes, football season ends and the talks get real serious. Just real thankful to even be able to have this opportunity.”

Nick is number 55 in the video, he’s an outstanding student and was a finalist for UNC’s Morehead-Cain four year, full academic scholarship. He at attended North Carolina’s Governor’s School over the summer and will study Political Science at UNC.

“I always put my academics first and football comes second,” says Harvey.

Nick also was honored by the Carolina Panthers for his community service work in the fall.

“I was recognized as a 2021 Carolina Panthers Community Captain. I believe that speaks to my work in the community,” says Harvey, “Recently I organized a book drive through the Chick-fil-a Leadership Academy and participated in many food bank food giveaways... I am ready to go make a name for myself in the world and I’m ready and excited.”

