Kinston Dollar General robbed

Dollar General robbery
Dollar General robbery(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them find who robbed a dollar store Tuesday night.

Kinston police said the Dollar General, on Plaza Boulevard near Queen Street, was held up around 8:50 p.m.

The armed man passed a note to the cashier, according to police.

The gunman left the store walking in an unknown direction.

If you can identify the robber, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

